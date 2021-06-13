Previous
A sip of nectar after a long flight by fayefaye
Photo 2189

A sip of nectar after a long flight

I'm amazed at how these monarchs come from down south and fly all the way up to Canada to start a whole new generation of monarchs. Truly amazing!!!
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
