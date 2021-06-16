Sign up
Photo 2191
Take two
Was out photographing the birds coming to the tree again for the berries. There is just something about this photo that appeals to me. Maybe is the soft blue background.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
2
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
LManning (Laura)
ace
It’s a stellar capture and a lovely overall palette.
June 17th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Everything about it is positively beautiful! fav
June 17th, 2021
