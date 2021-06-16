Previous
Take two by fayefaye
Photo 2191

Take two

Was out photographing the birds coming to the tree again for the berries. There is just something about this photo that appeals to me. Maybe is the soft blue background.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.




LManning (Laura) ace
It’s a stellar capture and a lovely overall palette.
June 17th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Everything about it is positively beautiful! fav
June 17th, 2021  
