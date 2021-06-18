Previous
Young Robin by fayefaye
Photo 2193

Young Robin

The young robins are certainly enjoying all the berries on this tree. I like the look of them with their speckled chest and beautiful tones.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Faye Turner

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful shot with great detail in the feathers.
June 19th, 2021  
