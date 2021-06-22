Sign up
Photo 2197
The scavenger
The turkey vulture flies around looking for food ... any food as it is such a scavenger!
22nd June 2021
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
