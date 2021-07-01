Previous
Working hard! by fayefaye
Working hard!

Found this little green bee that was working so hard. I can see where the phrase ... working hard as a bee ... comes from.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colours.
July 1st, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
What a gorgeous little fellow! Love his green and gold colouring and those weird eyes.
July 1st, 2021  
