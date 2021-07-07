Previous
Web of daisy by fayefaye
Web of daisy

Decided to play with refraction photography. Found a small spider web and put the daisy in behind so that the droplets would have a daisy in them.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
julia ace
Well seen.. stunning image..
July 8th, 2021  
