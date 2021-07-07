Sign up
Photo 2212
Web of daisy
Decided to play with refraction photography. Found a small spider web and put the daisy in behind so that the droplets would have a daisy in them.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th July 2021 5:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Well seen.. stunning image..
July 8th, 2021
