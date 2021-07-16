Previous
Shy Visitor by fayefaye
Shy Visitor

This cute little bunny came to visit me outside my basement apartment window. Always a welcome visitor. It looks kind of shy in this photo.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Faye Turner

LManning (Laura) ace
What a sweet pose!
July 17th, 2021  
