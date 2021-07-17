Previous
Goatsbeard by fayefaye
Goatsbeard

I always love the way the goatsbeard seeds look when you get underneath them and shoot up. They really are like a giant dandelion!
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Carole G ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a magical perspective.
July 18th, 2021  
julia ace
Great macro .. look like inside out umbrella's
July 18th, 2021  
