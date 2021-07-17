Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2221
Goatsbeard
I always love the way the goatsbeard seeds look when you get underneath them and shoot up. They really are like a giant dandelion!
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
3
7
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2221
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th July 2021 7:27am
Privacy
Public
Carole G
ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a magical perspective.
July 18th, 2021
julia
ace
Great macro .. look like inside out umbrella's
July 18th, 2021
