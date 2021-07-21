Previous
Welcome to our world

I have been lucky to be able to witness this multiple times in the last few days. One never tires of watching a monarch emerg from it's chrysalis. Simply amazing!
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Kate ace
Amazing to see. Its legs look bluish and the body isn't as deep black as on the butterflies I've seen. Is that because it just emerged from the chrysalis?
July 21st, 2021  
Joy's Focus ace
Fabulous capture and detail!
July 21st, 2021  
KV ace
Oh how I hope to see this myself some day. It is cool how the chrysalis becomes clear.
July 21st, 2021  
