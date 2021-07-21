Sign up
Photo 2225
Welcome to our world
I have been lucky to be able to witness this multiple times in the last few days. One never tires of watching a monarch emerg from it's chrysalis. Simply amazing!
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
3
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st July 2021 12:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate
ace
Amazing to see. Its legs look bluish and the body isn't as deep black as on the butterflies I've seen. Is that because it just emerged from the chrysalis?
July 21st, 2021
Joy's Focus
ace
Fabulous capture and detail!
July 21st, 2021
KV
ace
Oh how I hope to see this myself some day. It is cool how the chrysalis becomes clear.
July 21st, 2021
