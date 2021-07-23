Previous
A daisy with daisy eyes ... :) by fayefaye
Photo 2227

A daisy with daisy eyes ... :)

Did another refraction photo. It looked like the daisy had eyes ... daisy eyes that is. Lol
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie ace
So wonderfully clear
July 23rd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Brilliant 🤗
July 23rd, 2021  
