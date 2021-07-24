Sign up
Photo 2228
Sipping on nectar
The monarch are enjoying all the plants flowering .... as they are sipping on their nectar!
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd July 2021 10:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is a terrific POV. Beautiful.
July 24th, 2021
