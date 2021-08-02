Sign up
Photo 2237
The King
How cute is this little king bird that I photographed this morning. I love where it landed and really added to the picture.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st August 2021 10:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
Perfection -- an instant fav.
August 2nd, 2021
