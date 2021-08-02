Previous
Next
The King by fayefaye
Photo 2237

The King

How cute is this little king bird that I photographed this morning. I love where it landed and really added to the picture.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Perfection -- an instant fav.
August 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise