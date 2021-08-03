Previous
The beautiful goatsbeard by fayefaye
The beautiful goatsbeard

It's pretty cool how a seeds of a weed can turn out so beautiful. Love these goatsbeard plants.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
