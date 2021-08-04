Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2239
Incoming!
This isn't the most detailed picture but I really liked the head on view of the bee flying in towards the flower. Sometimes it's about the feel of the picture and I really like this one!
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2239
photos
240
followers
0
following
613% complete
View this month »
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th August 2021 6:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
DebbieG
ace
That's wonderful! Such great control of dof.
August 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close