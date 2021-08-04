Previous
Incoming! by fayefaye
Photo 2239

Incoming!

This isn't the most detailed picture but I really liked the head on view of the bee flying in towards the flower. Sometimes it's about the feel of the picture and I really like this one!
4th August 2021

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
DebbieG ace
That's wonderful! Such great control of dof.
August 5th, 2021  
