Photo 2244
My Favourite
I just find the praying mantis such an interesting bug. They are quite large for a bug but they aren't like your nasty small bugs that bite you. Such a cool bug!
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
1
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th August 2021 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is an amazing POV! Beautiful detail and richness.
August 10th, 2021
