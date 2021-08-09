Previous
My Favourite by fayefaye
My Favourite

I just find the praying mantis such an interesting bug. They are quite large for a bug but they aren't like your nasty small bugs that bite you. Such a cool bug!
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
LManning (Laura) ace
This is an amazing POV! Beautiful detail and richness.
August 10th, 2021  
