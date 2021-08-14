Previous
It's a male by fayefaye
Photo 2248

It's a male

You can tell that this is a male monarch as it has two dots on it's lower wings. I never get tired of photographing these beautiful butterflies!
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie ace
Perfect!
August 15th, 2021  
