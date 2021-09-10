Sign up
Photo 2270
I heard something
This little chipmunk popped right up when he heard something in the bush. Can't tell you how cute these little creatures. Just so adorable!
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
2
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2270
photos
238
followers
0
following
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th September 2021 5:21am
judith deacon
ace
An apt description, definitely adorable and great detail too!
September 11th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I love them. They have so many expressions. Cute Capture.
September 11th, 2021
