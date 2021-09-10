Previous
I heard something by fayefaye
Photo 2270

I heard something

This little chipmunk popped right up when he heard something in the bush. Can't tell you how cute these little creatures. Just so adorable!
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
judith deacon ace
An apt description, definitely adorable and great detail too!
September 11th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I love them. They have so many expressions. Cute Capture.
September 11th, 2021  
