Photo 2321
Heading South
The Canadian geese are getting ready to head south. With the arrival of snow they won't be staying here much longer. Lucy ducks ... or in this case ... lucky geese! Lol
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
0
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th November 2021 5:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
