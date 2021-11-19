Previous
Heading South by fayefaye
Photo 2321

Heading South

The Canadian geese are getting ready to head south. With the arrival of snow they won't be staying here much longer. Lucy ducks ... or in this case ... lucky geese! Lol
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
