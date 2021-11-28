Sign up
Photo 2327
Between the trees
Look who was munching on a nut between the trees. I think it should be our new Canadian flag. Well ... at least that's what it made me think of! lol
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th November 2021 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
Wonderful framing!
November 28th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
So cute.
November 28th, 2021
David Cotter
Great shot
November 28th, 2021
