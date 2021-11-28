Previous
Between the trees by fayefaye
Photo 2327

Between the trees

Look who was munching on a nut between the trees. I think it should be our new Canadian flag. Well ... at least that's what it made me think of! lol
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Taffy ace
Wonderful framing!
November 28th, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
So cute.
November 28th, 2021  
David Cotter
Great shot
November 28th, 2021  
