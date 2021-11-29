Sign up
Photo 2328
Time for bed
Caught this pileated woodpecker going into his home for the night. They are so big and just so beautiful with their red head.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
3
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th November 2021 5:22am
Corinne C
ace
A great capture
November 30th, 2021
Suzie Townsend
ace
What an incredible capture. He is gorgeous!
November 30th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful capture. He’s posing for you!
November 30th, 2021
