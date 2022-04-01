Sign up
Photo 2386
ICM
I've always like ICM photos. I like it when the ground is covered with snow and you get to see the tree trunks without any leaves.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
1
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
11
1
4
365
E-M1MarkII
1st April 2022 9:52am
Dianne
A lovely piece of modern art.
April 2nd, 2022
