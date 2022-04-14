Previous
Not what I had envisioned by fayefaye
Not what I had envisioned

I seen a photo once where all the droplets had a peacock feather in the droplet on the moss.
This photo is not what I had envisioned but it's still kind of cool!
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Rick ace
It is a cool capture. When you zoom in, you can sort of make out the feather in the drop.
April 15th, 2022  
