Photo 2398
Not what I had envisioned
I seen a photo once where all the droplets had a peacock feather in the droplet on the moss.
This photo is not what I had envisioned but it's still kind of cool!
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
1
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2398
photos
232
followers
0
following
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th April 2022 3:39pm
Rick
ace
It is a cool capture. When you zoom in, you can sort of make out the feather in the drop.
April 15th, 2022
