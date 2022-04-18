Previous
Next
Getting ready for take off by fayefaye
Photo 2402

Getting ready for take off

It was very cold down at the waterfront but a great day to photograph some of the seagulls down there.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab capture with wonderful detail
April 18th, 2022  
Monica
Great timing
April 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise