Photo 2417
Peek a boo baby
This little fox was the only one who wanted to come out and say hi to me today! Peek a boo baby!
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
5
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2417
photos
234
followers
0
following
662% complete
View this month »
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
3rd May 2022 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Cute! Hope I can get a photo of a fox one of these days!
May 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oh, this is cute.
May 4th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Great shot.
May 4th, 2022
Annie D
ace
how adorable
May 4th, 2022
Taffy
ace
How exciting -- and such a tack sharp capture. Fav!
May 4th, 2022
