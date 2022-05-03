Previous
Peek a boo baby by fayefaye
Photo 2417

Peek a boo baby

This little fox was the only one who wanted to come out and say hi to me today! Peek a boo baby!
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Barb ace
Cute! Hope I can get a photo of a fox one of these days!
May 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh, this is cute.
May 4th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Great shot.
May 4th, 2022  
Annie D ace
how adorable
May 4th, 2022  
Taffy ace
How exciting -- and such a tack sharp capture. Fav!
May 4th, 2022  
