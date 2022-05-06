Sign up
Photo 2420
Who's in the sumac tree
Thought this little chipmunk was so cute in the sumac tree. He was surely munching away at it.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
LManning (Laura)
ace
Too cute for words!
May 7th, 2022
