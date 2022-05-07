Sign up
Photo 2421
Blue Heron
I love when you can get a subject with no clutter or distractions. I love the simplicity of this photo! Best viewed on black!
7th May 2022
7th May 22
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
