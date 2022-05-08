Previous
Curiosity

Got to go to a friends house as there is a fox den in their back yard which is on the edge of a forest. This little fox was very brave and curious and came up so close. Such an amazing day photographing these beautiful creatures.
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie ace
That would have made my year! What a great shot.
May 9th, 2022  
*lynn ace
so beautiful and what a wonderful pose
May 9th, 2022  
