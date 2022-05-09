Previous
I see FIRE!!! by fayefaye
Photo 2423

I see FIRE!!!

When I seen this tulip lit up by the sun it reminded me of fire. When I processed it ... the background reminded me of smoke. I see FIRE!
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
