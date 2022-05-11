Previous
Next
Scaredy Cat by fayefaye
Photo 2425

Scaredy Cat

I find it interesting that caterpillars roll up in a circle as a defense mechanism. I guess I looked pretty big and scary to him. lol
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise