Momma fox by fayefaye
Momma fox

Got to see the momma and the papa fox this morning. They are both great parents and are very loving and playful with their kits. She stopped to look at me.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning capture. His look is piercing through the creen.
May 13th, 2022  
*lynn ace
beautiful photo, Faye
May 13th, 2022  
Rick ace
Super capture. I had a deer looking at me like this, this morning, but after i made the shots, realized that I had changed some settings and it came out totally black. :-(
May 13th, 2022  
