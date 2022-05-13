Previous
I'm the papa by fayefaye
I'm the papa

How beautiful is the papa fox. He watching over his family to make sure they are safe.
13th May 2022

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Frances Tackaberry ace
Amazing capture!
May 14th, 2022  
