Photo 2427
I'm the papa
How beautiful is the papa fox. He watching over his family to make sure they are safe.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2427
photos
234
followers
0
following
664% complete
View this month »
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th May 2022 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Amazing capture!
May 14th, 2022
