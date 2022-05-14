Previous
Such a pretty setting by fayefaye
Such a pretty setting

Such a pretty bird in such a pretty setting. The dove is such a lovely bird.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are pretty birds and this is a lovely shot.
May 14th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
Beautiful
May 14th, 2022  
uᴉʇsɥnſ
this capture is so beautiful!
May 14th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Soft focus and the perfect colour for the background!
May 14th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab capture
May 14th, 2022  
