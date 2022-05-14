Sign up
Photo 2428
Such a pretty setting
Such a pretty bird in such a pretty setting. The dove is such a lovely bird.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
5
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th May 2022 9:11am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are pretty birds and this is a lovely shot.
May 14th, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Beautiful
May 14th, 2022
uᴉʇsɥnſ
this capture is so beautiful!
May 14th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Soft focus and the perfect colour for the background!
May 14th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab capture
May 14th, 2022
