Photo 2439
Hanging out
I thought this turtle looked rather funny holding on to a broken tree stump. Seemed an unusual place for a turtle but he seemed to like the spot. Lol
26th May 2022
26th May 22
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th May 2022 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
He's a gorgeous dude
May 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Nice pov to see his markings
May 26th, 2022
