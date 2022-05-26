Previous
Hanging out by fayefaye
Hanging out

I thought this turtle looked rather funny holding on to a broken tree stump. Seemed an unusual place for a turtle but he seemed to like the spot. Lol
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Casablanca ace
He's a gorgeous dude
May 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Nice pov to see his markings
May 26th, 2022  
