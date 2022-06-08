Previous
Green Lacewings by fayefaye
Green Lacewings

So many interesting insects to photograph. This one is quite small and I love it's see through wings.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Stunning photograph!
June 9th, 2022  
