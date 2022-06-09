Previous
Damselfly by fayefaye
Damselfly

I love the iridescent body of the damselfly. It's wings are black but the lighting almost makes them look metal like. I like the artist feel of this photo.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Esther Rosenberg ace
So pretty! This is so good! they are hard to capture, the body is so skinny.
June 10th, 2022  
