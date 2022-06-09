Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2451
Damselfly
I love the iridescent body of the damselfly. It's wings are black but the lighting almost makes them look metal like. I like the artist feel of this photo.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2451
photos
232
followers
0
following
671% complete
View this month »
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th June 2022 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So pretty! This is so good! they are hard to capture, the body is so skinny.
June 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close