Photo 2456
Down at the POND
Went down to the pond and found this male mallard duck just floating around the pond. So pretty with the reflections of the trees in the water.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th June 2022 6:19pm
Corinne C
ace
Wow super capture
June 15th, 2022
