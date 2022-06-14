Previous
Down at the POND by fayefaye
Down at the POND

Went down to the pond and found this male mallard duck just floating around the pond. So pretty with the reflections of the trees in the water.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Corinne C ace
Wow super capture
June 15th, 2022  
