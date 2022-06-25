Previous
At the bird bath by fayefaye
At the bird bath

Lots of birds at my bird bath today as it was very hot out. This dove is enjoying it!
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
