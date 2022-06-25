Sign up
Photo 2466
At the bird bath
Lots of birds at my bird bath today as it was very hot out. This dove is enjoying it!
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
