Least skipper butterfly by fayefaye
Least skipper butterfly

These least skipper butterfly are quite tiny. This one let me take a head on shot. I like the way it's antennae are sticking straight out!
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Dianne
This is an incredible image. A huge fav. An award winning shot!
June 26th, 2022  
