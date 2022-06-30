Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2471
What big eyes you have
Found this green eyed bee yesterday after the rain. It must of been still a bit wet as it let me photograph it. I love it's big green eyes.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2471
photos
235
followers
0
following
676% complete
View this month »
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th June 2022 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific detail. Love those eyes.
July 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close