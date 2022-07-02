Previous
Hanging on by fayefaye
Photo 2473

Hanging on

It was extremely windy tonight and this little red milkweed bug was hanging on for dear life. Good thing it was six legs. Lol
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
