Photo 2503
Young One
You can tell the young robins as they have the speckled chest. I find them to be quite beautiful at this stage.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th August 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
A very lovely and gentle portrait of this young robin.
August 7th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of those details.
August 7th, 2022
