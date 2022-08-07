Previous
First you stop and smell the flowers and then you eat them. by fayefaye
First you stop and smell the flowers and then you eat them.

This little bunny was in the neighbours yard eating the dandelions. He really did stop and smell it ... before he ate it. So adorable.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Lol, a wonderful portrait of this flower eater :-)
August 8th, 2022  
amyK ace
So cute with his little snack
August 8th, 2022  
