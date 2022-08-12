Previous
I'm being followed by fayefaye
Photo 2506

I'm being followed

Out practicing photographing monarch's in flight. It's no easy task but I love the challenge of it. This bee decided to join in on my photo. Looks like someone is being followed. Lol
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my goodness, great timing on this and so beautiful. Love the bee and the butterfly and the colors.
August 12th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning
August 12th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Splendid catch
August 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
The delicate touch of a butterfly and a bee! Well done! fav
August 12th, 2022  
