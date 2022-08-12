Sign up
Photo 2506
I'm being followed
Out practicing photographing monarch's in flight. It's no easy task but I love the challenge of it. This bee decided to join in on my photo. Looks like someone is being followed. Lol
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
4
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh my goodness, great timing on this and so beautiful. Love the bee and the butterfly and the colors.
August 12th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning
August 12th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Splendid catch
August 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
The delicate touch of a butterfly and a bee! Well done! fav
August 12th, 2022
