Photo 2509
What ya want? LOL
I think I'm getting the look. Love how he is hanging on to the bench with it's little feet. So cute
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
1
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2509
photos
234
followers
0
following
687% complete
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
7
1
5
365
E-M1MarkII
15th August 2022 5:28pm
Corinne C
ace
Oh, I love this, so cute!
August 16th, 2022
