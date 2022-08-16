Previous
Goats Beard Plant by fayefaye
Photo 2510

Goats Beard Plant

Such a cool plant when it goes to seed!
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
A stunning composition!
August 17th, 2022  
Cathy
Delicate gorgeous details!
August 17th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautifully composed.
August 17th, 2022  
