A lantern by fayefaye
Photo 2514

A lantern

The fuchsia flower reminds me of a hanging lantern. So pretty
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Nada ace
Ballerinas! Beautiful.
August 21st, 2022  
Annie D ace
This is beautiful - I think they look like ballerinas too Nada @njmom3
August 21st, 2022  
