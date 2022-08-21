Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2515
Incoming
The hummingbird has been at my feeder a few times today. It's so fast and if it sees me move inside the house it takes off. Love watching these sweet little birds.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2515
photos
231
followers
0
following
689% complete
View this month »
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st August 2022 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous!!
August 22nd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Another brilliant shot! Do you get sick of favs?
August 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a great angle you were able to get
August 22nd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the incandescent colors and the wings in constant motion.
August 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close