Incoming by fayefaye
Photo 2515

Incoming

The hummingbird has been at my feeder a few times today. It's so fast and if it sees me move inside the house it takes off. Love watching these sweet little birds.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous!!
August 22nd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Another brilliant shot! Do you get sick of favs?
August 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a great angle you were able to get
August 22nd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the incandescent colors and the wings in constant motion.
August 22nd, 2022  
