Photo 2516
Red collar
I was hoping to capture a photo that would show the males beautiful red feathers on his neck. The rub-throat hummingbird is so amazing!
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Milanie
ace
Sometimes that red really glows - nice shot of him
August 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You did! Beautiful sharp shot and love the wing motion.
August 24th, 2022
