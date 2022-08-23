Previous
Red collar by fayefaye
Red collar

I was hoping to capture a photo that would show the males beautiful red feathers on his neck. The rub-throat hummingbird is so amazing!
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Sometimes that red really glows - nice shot of him
August 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You did! Beautiful sharp shot and love the wing motion.
August 24th, 2022  
