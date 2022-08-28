Previous
My Lucky Rabbit's Foot by fayefaye
Photo 2520

My Lucky Rabbit's Foot

My little rabbit friend wonders why human's would consider a Rabbit's Foot to be lucky??? Who would really want one ... when he is so cute with his? Shhhhh .... don't tell anyone he has two! LOL
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Precious catch!!
August 29th, 2022  
