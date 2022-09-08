Sign up
Photo 2529
Praying Mantis
Hello humans ... lol. Love the praying mantis ... they really do look like alien. He is giving a great pose it. lol
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
2
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2529
photos
229
followers
0
following
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th September 2022 1:54pm
Corinne C
ace
A stunning macro!
September 9th, 2022
KWind
ace
Wow.. awesome!
September 9th, 2022
